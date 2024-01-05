JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Frigid temperatures have crept into central Arkansas and the reality of this weather is that without the help from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, two puppies might have frozen to death.

Five puppies were found at the intersection of Homer Adkins Drive and Emily Lane in Jacksonville on Thursday. The shelter said they were left in a box on the side of the road.

Two of the dogs escaped the box and wandered their way into a drainage pipe. A neighbor called in that the puppies were stuck, and Officer Tristan Russo responded.

“Time was of the essence before it started raining so we either had to get them out tonight or they were going to die,” Russo explained.

The temperature on Thursday was in the 30s and the forecast for Friday was snow and rain.

Russo was able to save one dog, but he couldn’t reach the other. He needed someone smaller.

After calling for backup, Officer Madison Binsted arrived and got to work immediately.

“I don’t think we’d have had the outcome we did if it had been like it was today,” Binsted said.

Russo and Binsted said the entire animal shelter went out and helped to save the dogs from the cold and it took them nearly three hours.

The puppies were eventually reunited with their siblings who were found in a box a few hours before the drainage incident.

“The amount of relief that I felt when I pulled her out of that drain is indescribable,” Binsted said.

The Jacksonville Animal Shelter said if you’re missing your dog or if you just want a new friend, they have plenty for you to choose from.

The Jacksonville Animal Shelter’s adoption fee is $55 for unaltered animals. If the pet needs the rabies vaccine, it will be $70. All of the animals will be spayed and neutered.