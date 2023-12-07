JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jacksonville.

Tim Bir has created his own Winter Wonderland by displaying over the top Christmas decorations for more than two decades. He has about 200 inflatables plus lights and a Santa workshop. He starts putting everything out in September and is ready to go by Black Friday.

He also dresses up as Santa Claus and is available for pictures with the children that visit his version of the North Pole.

He takes donations that go back to several organizations, including the Sylvan Hills booster club, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Wounded Warriors.

To join the Santa on Sayles Facebook group, visit their page at Santa on Sayles.