Jacksonville man dies in car vs. train crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a Train vs. Car accident that was on Redmond Road crossing around 6:02 p.m., Tuesday.

One person was in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the railroad crossings were functioning properly and that the driver drove around the flashing railroad barries.

The driver of the car was Edward Owen, 64 of Jacksonville.

Multiple agencies responded to help with the accident; Union Pacific Railroad Police, Arkansas State Police, Jacksonville Fire Department, and Pulaski County Corners Office.

This is an on-going investigation. Further information will be released when it becomes available.