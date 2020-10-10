Jacksonville man’s body recovered after drowning on Lake DeGray

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — After nineteen days of search and recovery operations, the body of Matthew McDonald was found Friday morning at 7:45 a.m. in Lake DeGray.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Sunday, September 20 at 2:55pm

reporting a possible drowning occurring on Lake DeGray.

Investigation revealed that Courtland Matthew McDonald, 24, of Jacksonville was attending a church

outing with family and friends at a location southwest of the Caddo Bend Recreational Area.

Witnesses reported that Matthew was swimming and began to call for assistance as it was apparent that he was in distress. Individuals attempted to rescue Matthew and return him to the safety of the boat but were unsuccessful.

Matthew subsequently submerged and had not been seen since.