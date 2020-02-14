Jacksonville neighbor talks about baby killed next door

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- A local man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the death of his infant son.

Police say 23-year-old Kevonce Ephriam is accused in the homicide of 3-month-old Kassius Ephriam.

“Its terrible, its tragic,” said Joshua Byrne, Neighbor, “this neighborhood is full of kids, they run around and ride their bikes up and down .”

Joshua Byrne has four kids himself and the family lives just four doors away from where, police say, Kassius was killed by his father.

“You wouldn’t imagine it happening in your neighborhood you know. The fact that somebody could do that and it was somebody close. I mean they probably came to one of the block parties, you just never know,” said Byrne.

Police said 23-year-old Kevonce Ephriam was the sole caregiver of Kassius when he was murdered.

Jacksonville police said the autopsy shows the baby boy was killed by traumatic asphyxiation.

“You wouldn’t think that would happen. It’s tragic,” said Byrne.

Bryne and other neighbors said they never saw the baby boy.

“I’m devastated for the rest of the family, I can’t imagine why or how somebody would do that but I’m sure there are other relatives and things that are going to be just crushed,” said Bryne.