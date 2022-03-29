JACKSONVILLE, Ark – A person is dead and the suspected shooter is still on the run after a shooting at Johnson Park in Jacksonville.

Police say they were called out to the park around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say there were two victims, one of the victims was taken to the hospital where they later died. Police have now identified the deceased as 39-year-old Anthony Cousette.

“I’ve never seen them block off roads like I did,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The neighbor our station spoke to lives just down the road from Johnson Park. He says he was in his room when he heard gunshots ring out.

“It was at least 20 shots,” said the neighbor. “It sounded like fireworks because of the popping, it was just a constant pop.”

The neighbor tells us he saw police and an ambulance rush to the scene.

“We knew it was somebody injured and hurt,” said the neighbor.

Police say they are still searching for the suspected shooter who is believed to be driving a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango. They also noted the wheels on the car may be chrome with a white outer lip area.

Anyone who has any information about the car or its whereabouts is asked to call police.

Jacksonville PD is also asking neighbors to review home security footage between 6:50 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday to see if they caught the car on camera.