Jacksonville police arrest man after shooting Friday

Jacksonville, Ark. — Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a residence in Jacksonville on Friday Sept. 11.

When they arrived at 1425 Phillip Drive, officers discovered one victim suffering from multiple

gunshot wounds, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in critical condition.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department have arrested North Little Rock resident Dedric Cox, 29.

Cox was given multiple charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes

available.