Jacksonville Police arrest man connected to Monday afternoon shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested one man in connected to a shooting on July 20th.

The shooting happened at the Eastwood Apartments around 3:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived to the apartment complex they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, one of the victims is still in critical condition.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Michael Antwon Sullivan in connection to the shooting.

Sullivan has been charged with Terroristic Act (Felony Y), and 2 counts of Battery 1st (Felony B) he will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond.

The victim’s names have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when it becomes available.