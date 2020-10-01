Jacksonville Police arrest suspect with violent felony warrants

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On October 1, around 2:48 p.m., patrol officers with the Jacksonville Police Department found a suspect known to have violent felony warrants out of the Jacksonville Police Department.

The subject, who was armed, walked away from officers and was followed into the area of the 100 block of Union. Following a standoff and attempted negotiations the suspect was taken into custody after the use of less than lethal beanbag shotgun.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives arrested Alijah Mills, 23 of Jacksonville on the following warrants.

Two counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Three counts of Terroristic Act

Possess Firearms by a certain person

Mills will be charged with Possess firearms by a certain person and he will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond.