Jacksonville Police investigating early-morning homicide, suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News release) —On July 1, at 5:57 a.m., Officers with the

Jacksonville Police Department responded to the residence at 221 Smart Street, for a report of a

possible assault.

Upon arrival at 221 Smart Street, officers discovered a white woman with

injures to her head and face. The victim was taken to UAMS Hospital for treatment, where she

later died from her injuries caused during the domestic disturbance.

Detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department have arrested 48-year-old James

Anthony Dokes. Mr. Dokes was charged with Murder First (Felony Y) he will be held at the Pulaski

County Regional Detention Facility with No Bond.

The victim has been identified as Jacksonville resident 45-year-old Vinolya Myers.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided when it becomes

available.