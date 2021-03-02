Jacksonville police investigating kidnapping of 27-year-old woman

Local News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who they said officers said was kidnapped from her home Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home in the 200 block of Northeastern Avenue at around 5:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt but no pants or shoes.

Authorities believe the suspect in this case is Jones estranged husband Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr., 31.

Shannon Jones is described as Black man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe Shannon Jones to possibly be armed. Investigators said they were last seen in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with the license number 351-ZEX.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call Sgt. Summerlin with the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories