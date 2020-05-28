Jacksonville Police Officer arrested on felony warrants

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (News release) – A Jacksonville Police Department Sergeant has been placed on
paid administrative leave after he was arrested on felony warrants for Domestic Battering 2nd
Degree and Aggravated Assault on Family/Household Member.
28-year-old Armond D. Byford was arrested on Wednesday, May 27, by the Ward Police
Department.
The Jacksonville Police Department has opened an administrative investigation into the incident and Byford will remain on administrative leave with pay during this investigation.
He was hired as a JPD officer on July 27, 2015.