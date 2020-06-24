Jacksonville Police reminding citizens fireworks are prohibited in the city

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is reminding the community that fireworks are prohibited in the city limits of Jacksonville.

The police department has received 10 to 25 calls per day over the last several days. Shooting off fireworks is illegal in the city limits.

The Sale of Discharge of Fireworks is prohibited and any person(s) guilty of that violation will be fined a minimum of $250, no more than $750 per offense.

The City of Jacksonville Parks and Rec will be hosting their annual “Big BANG on the Range Firework Show” at the Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex at 9:00 p.m. on July 4th.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for more information call 5041-982-4171.