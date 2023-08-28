JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department have requested Arkansas State Police to activate a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man.

Officers said Timothy Paul Arrick went missing in Jacksonville Friday, Aug. 25, around 4:15 p.m. Officials said Arrick was last known to be at 203 South Hospital Boulevard.

Police officials describe Arrick as a white man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. Officers said he has shoulder length gray and brown hair with blue eyes.

Officers said he has a silver earing in one of his ears, two silver rings on his hands, wears glasses, has a tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and right shoulder. Police said that he was last seen on foot without his cell phone stating he was walking to Iowa. He was last seen wearing jeans, a Harley Davidson t-shirt and work boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arrick is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 501- 985-2802.