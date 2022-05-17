JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since late last week.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Nimareah Jones was last seen on the morning of May 13 when she was reported to have been picked up in a gray or silver SUV.

Investigators said Jones’s family has not heard from her since then.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact 501-985-2802 and reference report #22-02465.