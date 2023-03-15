JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A woman and two children missing out of Jacksonville were safely found Wednesday.
Jacksonville police said the three were reported missing Tuesday.
Police have not released the relationship between the woman and children.
by: Miriam Battles
