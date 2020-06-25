Jacksonville seeing a spike in firework calls and sales

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.- It may still be June but people are already celebrating Independence Day with a bang.

Jacksonville Police said they have been receiving dozens of calls a day for people shooting fireworks off illegally.

Meanwhile, a firework stand in the county said their sales have been off the charts.

“It has been wild and crazy,” said Walt Smith, Discount Fireworks owner, “people are buying early and they’re buying a lot.”

Walt Smith is the owner of Discount Fireworks and he has been set up in the same location for 43 years.

Smith said so far this year, sales have been starting off hot.

“They have extra money, more time on their hands, they need entertainment and this is cheap entertainment. You can go outside to shoot it and you don’t have to wear a mask in your back yard and I think that has a lot to do with it,” said Smith.

Smith said they already doubled their sales from last year. He said if they keep going at this pace, they may be sold out by July 4th.

“In that case we would sell out which we have never done before,” said Smith.

Sparks flying in the county leading to big booms in the city.

“We’ve already started receiving firework calls. We’re answering anywhere from 10 to 25 a day,” said April Kiser, Jacksonville Police Department PIO.

April Kiser the Public Information Officer for the Jacksonville Police Department said the calls have started a lot earlier than past years.

Kiser wants to stress that lighting fireworks off inside city limits is illegal and could leave you with a heft fine.

“The fines can range from $250 to $750 plus your court fees,” said Kiser.

As for Smith, he said he warns everyone it’s illegal to shoot fireworks off inside city limits but you can only do so much.

“I know they are shooting them in Jacksonville because I can hear them but that’s nothing new. I mean they do that every year, everywhere,” said Smith.

Jacksonville Police is not the only department receiving a lot of firework calls, Little Rock Police said they have received more than two dozen calls in the last three days.