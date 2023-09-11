JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A bridge in Jacksonville will soon close for a year as construction crews work to expand Highway 67.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said North James Street Bridge over Highway 67 will close in late October while crews work to widen the highway to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard.

ARDOT officials said that the bridge will close to demolish and reconstruct the overpass. The Highway 67 southbound North James Street exit ramp (Exit 10A) will also be closed during that time.

Officials said the project will also include improvements to the Gregory Street Interchange (Exit 10B) and the Vandenberg Boulevard interchange (Exit 11). The frontage roads will also change from two-way to one-way.

Officials said that more information will be released prior to closures once the exact date and details are confirmed.

This $145.2 million project is part of ARDOT’s 30 Crossing Project. To learn more, visit ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.