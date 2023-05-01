JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Farm fresh pickings will soon be available in Jacksonville.

The Market in Jacksonville will be kicking off its 2023 farmers market season on Saturday, May 6 with its Annual Market Madness block party event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 9 Municipal Drive.

The event will feature many local vendors including Magness Creek Farms, Grand Prairie Nursery, Murder Farm Hot Sauce and Natural State Bakery.

Jacksonville native Tony Anderson will provide live entertainment and kids will be able to hang with Cockrill’s Country Critters at the petting zoo. Food trucks will also be available.

The Market features locally made and grown products. It will be open every Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., May through October.

For more information on the event and the market season, visit CityofJacksonville.net.