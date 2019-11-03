Jed Duggar announces for Arkansas State Representative District 89

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (News release) – Today, Springdale resident and Republican candidate Jed Duggar officially announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89, which includes a portion of Springdale in Washington County. He plans to officially file for office at the State Capitol in Little Rock on Monday.



Jed is a small-business owner and active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Springdale. Jed is a strong supporter of conservative values. He is 100% pro-life and a member of the NRA. His campaign will focus on issues important to Springdale residents, including strengthening the job market and local economy, lowering taxes and cutting regulations, advocating for conservative values, protecting the second amendment and defending religious liberty. Jed is passionate about combating the opioid crisis by working with non-profit and faith-based programs to encourage prevention, recovery and rehabilitation to help bring an end to this deadly epidemic across our state.



Jed issued the following statement:



“I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89. Northwest Arkansas is the economic engine of our state, and our local jobs and state economy depend on elected officials that take a common-sense, business approach to legislative reforms. I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans. I will unequivocally advocate for conservative values. I am a Christian, and I will stand up for religious liberty; I am pro-life, and I will be an advocate for the unborn; and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.”



About Jed Duggar



Jed Duggar was born and raised in Northwest Arkansas and is the owner of Champion Motorcars in Springdale. Jed, the 10th of 19 biological children, was most recently the campaign manager for Senator Bob Ballinger’s successful 2018 State Senate bid. Prior to that, Jed served as a legislative assistant at the Arkansas State Capitol during the 2017 legislative session. For more than 10 years, Jed and his family have participated in many mission trips to remote villages in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, serving in orphanages and building churches. He is an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Springdale where he has led a Sunday morning ministry group at the Fayetteville Veterans Home since 2015. Jed is a pro-life conservative and a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He is pro-business, pro-family, and Jed is committed to putting Springdale’s conservative values first.



