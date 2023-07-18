JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Jefferson County Quorum Court has been hit with a legal challenge by its own county judge.

Judge Gerald Robinson filed the suit, which claims members passed a procedural ordinance that violated the statutory separation of powers. It also states the members passed it in an improper meeting.

The ordinance included rules and procedures, which the court is required to pass, in order to take action on any legislative issues or policies.

The lawsuit notes that the court was supposed to pass this in the first regular meeting in January of 2023, though nothing passed until June. As a result, the court was not able to take action for months.

Robinson argues the ordinance that did pass was passed illegally, because of the separation of powers violation and the meeting it was passed in.

Justices Lloyd Franklin II and Ted Harden talked to FOX 16 News about the lawsuit and were both named in it, along with every other member.

Harden said he is only named in it because every member had to be, though he supports the judge.

“It is bad on the economy,” Harden said. “It is a bad reflection on us as the quorum court.”

Franklin is said in the lawsuit to have led the charge in passing the improper ordinance.

“Unfortunately, we have a county judge who has a dictator type ship style of government,” Franklin said.

Franklin added that Robinson would not allow items to go on the agenda outside of his own ordinance with rules and procedures.

The lawsuit also stated that the improper ordinance, and back-and-forth over it for months prior, led to consequences for the county and its economy.

“The Quorum Court is paralyzed and unable to effectively transact the business of the people of Jefferson County, Arkansas because it has not established rules of procedure for the conduct of that business,” the lawsuit said.

Both justices noted that an item on the agenda to provide tax incentives for one business was not able to pass because of the issues regarding the required procedures.

Franklin told FOX 16 News the lawsuit, in some ways, is a good thing even for them because it has allowed the quorum court to get legal representation in meetings.

Harden, on the other hand, said no matter what happens with the ordinance, the rest of the year will still be an uphill battle to get anything passed for the county because the court is so divided.