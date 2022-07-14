Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CO., Ark. – Deputies in Jefferson County are responding to a report of a shooting where a 3-year-old is believed to have shot a 9-year-old.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, the shooting is being investigated as an accident.

The incident happened on Shannon Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the 9-year-old’s injuries or if anyone else was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.