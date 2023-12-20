JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities said five deputies were rushed to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center around noon on Wednesday.

Officials said two deputies were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center after becoming unconscious at the detention center after coming into contact with a detainee officials said was being uncooperative.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the detainee said people were smoking paper that was soaked with drugs in the cell.

Soon after the search of the cell was finished, one deputy complained of chest pains and another deputy began experiencing a headache and noticed a rash on her face. They were subsequently taken to JRMC as well.

Police said an investigator, who was assisting in the search, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was later released after showing no signs of exposure.

JCSO officials said it is unknown at this time what the deputies were exposed to.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. said the deputies are currently receiving medical attention and the department remain hopeful for their full recovery.

“Today’s incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers our deputies face while diligently carrying out their duties,” Woods said. “These brave individuals put their safety on the line to uphold the law and ensure the well-being of our community as well as our detainees.”

“Our investigators are looking into the incident to determine the source of the exposure. We are committed to identifying those responsible, and we will pursue charges against them to the full extent of the law,” JCSO Operations Commander Major John Bean said. “The safety and well-being of our deputies are paramount, and any actions that jeopardize their health will be met with the appropriate legal consequences.”

Deputies said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.