Jefferson County homeowners prepare for historic flooding, uses boats for transportation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark.-As the Arkansas river continues to rise hundreds of homes and businesses are being threatened.

In Jefferson County, people who live in the Island Harbor Estates are forced to leave because of water.

Many people like Ron Nichols have to use a boat to travel to his home.

He remembers the flooding from 2016 and the 1990s.

He says it’s hard to see his home and all of his hard-work under water.

“About two more boatloads, I’m going to try to get it tomorrow before it gets bad,” Nichols said.

In the past few days, Ron Nichols and his grandson, Randall, have been using a boat to get anything from their house, before water levels rise in the coming days.

“I’m 75 years old. I just turned in February, and I’ve had enough,“ Nichols said.

What used to be Nichols’ home on Holiday Drive in Jefferson County now looks like an island.

“Breaks your heart, it’s like losing a child. I had a son who died eight years ago. It was terrible. This still gets you because you’ve been there so long,” Nichols said.

Several things like cars, mailboxes, fences, homes and the Island Harbor Fire Department are all under water.

”As many times as I’ve seen it. It’s tough.it’s one of the toughest things you will ever do or see,” Nichols said.

As the water reaches record-breaking levels, Nichols says it’s time to move on.

“My grandson would be happy I won’t have to do this no more after 30 years it’s hard to leave,” Nichols said.

Nichols says he is grateful for his grandson. He says he has a place to stay during the flood.

As of 9 p.m., Tuesday, the Arkansas River at Pine Bluff is at major flood stage at 45 feet.

It is forecast to crest at 48.2 feet in major flood stage on June 5.