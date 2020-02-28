Jefferson County officials asking early voters to cast votes for correct District

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jefferson County Commission Office has sent out an update after Thursday night’s special meeting regarding incorrect Senate races on the ballots. Thursday morning a clerk noticed four precincts had District 25 listed when it should’ve been District 27.

Friday the Commissions office noted that their legal adviser said they should not count any votes cast in the senate District 25 race by the 152 early voting voters. A decision has not been made yet but there will be a commission meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the election commission office.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office is asking for everyone who voted early in the four precincts to come back out and vote just for District 27. Those precincts are 221, 222, 223, and 224. If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Clerk’s office at 870-541-5322.

The commission will also vote on counting the 15 supplemental District 27 ballots the Clerk mailed to absentee ballot voters postmarked by March 3.