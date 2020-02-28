1  of  3
Breaking News
One Arkansan meets CDC guidelines to be tested for the coronavirus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar visits Northwest Arkansas Monday night Little Rock Police investigating fatal hit and run, asking public for information

Jefferson County officials asking early voters to cast votes for correct District

Local News

by: Alexis Wainwright and Alexis Wainwright

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jefferson County Commission Office has sent out an update after Thursday night’s special meeting regarding incorrect Senate races on the ballots. Thursday morning a clerk noticed four precincts had District 25 listed when it should’ve been District 27.  

Friday the Commissions office noted that their legal adviser said they should not count any votes cast in the senate District 25 race by the 152 early voting voters. A decision has not been made yet but there will be a commission meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the election commission office.  

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office is asking for everyone who voted early in the four precincts to come back out and vote just for District 27. Those precincts are 221, 222, 223, and 224. If you have any questions, you’re asked to call the Clerk’s office at 870-541-5322.  

The commission will also vote on counting the 15 supplemental District 27 ballots the Clerk mailed to absentee ballot voters postmarked by March 3.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!