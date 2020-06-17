Jefferson County pursuit leads to seized narcotics and multiple arrests

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (News release) – At approximately 3:45 p.m., Jefferson County deputies Cody Musselwhite, Sergeant Fred Green and K-9 Sergeant Courtney Kelly conducted a traffic stop on Mosley Street. During the traffic stop, one of the vehicles refused to stop and accelerated in speed toward a deputy, which led to a pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, black male Aubrey Cross, proceeds from Mosley Street to Carbon Street where the passenger, John Wright, throws a baggie containing methamphetamine from the window. Deputies continue to pursue the vehicle until it came to a stop on Hutchinson Street, where the suspects exited the vehicle and began to flee. An off-duty White Hall Police Officer noticed the suspects and assisted with apprehending both suspects.

During the apprehension, deputies discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, k2 (synthetic marijuana), and items of paraphernalia. Cross and Wright were both found to be parole absconders.

Cross is charged with possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of ecstasy with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, felony fleeing, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving with suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, felony bench warrant, misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

Wright is charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor fleeing, misdemeanor resisting arrest, littering, absconder on parole.

Both suspects are detained at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center.