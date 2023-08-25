JEFFERSON, Ark. – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Friday evening.

JCSO officials said that the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when deputies were called to an area off of Bartlett Road where the body of an unidentified male had been found by fishermen in the water at the end of the Arkansas River bank south of Lock and Dam 5.

“When investigators arrived, they did not find a source of identification, so they are working to identify the deceased and make notification to the next-of-kin.”, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander, Major Gary McClain said.

McClain said that there were no obvious signs of foul play, and the body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

“There were no obvious signs of foul-play, leading investigators to believe that the death is either medical or drowning related. The Coroner’s Office pronounced the male deceased, and the body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death,” McClain stated.

The investigation is ongoing, more information will be released as it is available.