JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said deputies responded just before 3 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Cook Road where they found the body of 80-year-old Willis Baker.

Jefferson County coroner responded to the scene and pronounced Baker dead.

Deputies said that Baker’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities said that foul play is not suspected but the investigation is still ongoing.