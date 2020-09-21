Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confiscates narcotics and contraband after conducting search

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators recovered multiple cell phones, improvised weapons (shanks), cell phone chargers, home-made extension cords, tobacco, marijuana and K2 (synthetic marijuana) within the Detention Center.

The JCSO was assisted by The Arkansas Department of Corrections conducting a search and shakedown at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center. During the search, two detainees (Arnett May and Kemont e Bishop) were identified with contraband on their person and will be charged with possession of a prohibited article.

“We will continue to conduct search operations to ensure the safety of employees and detainees,” said Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. “Any event that we recover contraband at the detention facility means saving a life.”

Contraband is anything not approved by the jail. This includes improvised weapons (“shanks”) that can harm deputies or other prisoners, extra trash that can be a fire hazard, and drugs.