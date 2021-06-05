Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of detainee

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Internal Affairs Division (IAD) of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a detainee.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Dezmen X. McBride died after being transported from the Jefferson County adult jail to a local hospital after complaints of not feeling well on Saturday.

McBride was arrested May 21 for a terroristic act.

His body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The death remains under investigation

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories