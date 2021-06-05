Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of detainee

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Internal Affairs Division (IAD) of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a detainee.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Dezmen X. McBride died after being transported from the Jefferson County adult jail to a local hospital after complaints of not feeling well on Saturday.

McBride was arrested May 21 for a terroristic act.

His body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The death remains under investigation