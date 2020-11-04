Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needing help identifying man who stole lottery tickets

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who broke into Discount Liquor on Hwy 65 in Pine Bluff early Wednesday morning.

The masked white male, dressed in a camouflaged hoodie and jeans, reportedly stole multiple lottery tickets.

If you have any information in regard to the suspect’s identity, please contact the non-emergency number at (870) 541-5300 24/7 or directly to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 541-5496. Information and tips can also be shared anonymously via email at tips@jeffcoso.org.

