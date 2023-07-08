PINE BLUFF, Ark. – One kilo of cocaine was seized in Jefferson County on Friday from the work of several agencies, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just before noon, a suspicious package containing an off-white substance that field-tested for cocaine was intercepted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a controlled reverse delivery, at least one suspect was arrested and is currently in custody pending charges for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, a Class Y Felony in Arkansas.

According to the sheriff’s office this was a joint operation by the Tri-County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Arkansas State Police, and Pine Bluff Vice & Narcotics.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. expressed his appreciation for the multi-agency cooperation that played a crucial role in this operation.

“This successful seizure of one kilo of cocaine highlights the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Woods said. “We are committed to investigating, disrupting, and dismantling drug traffickers who operate within our jurisdiction.”

Authorities estimated the street value of the kilo seized to be approximately $100,000.

Under Arkansas law, if convicted the suspect faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 40 years, or life imprisonment.