RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Jerry Charles Young II, the latest campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University, will soon retire due to a hip condition.

Officials with ATU said that they noticed that Jerry II had been uncomfortable walking on some hard surfaces.

“A subsequent trip to his veterinarian, Dr. Heath Stump of Russellville Animal Clinic, revealed that the muscle and cartilage in Jerry II’s hips simply did not form correctly around the joints as he grew over the past few months,” said Sam Strasner, ATU director of university relations.

University officials said that Jerry II will have a long and healthy life, but his condition has made it difficult for him to complete his duties as a campus ambassador.

Jerry II took office as ATU campus ambassador in October 2022 after the university retired Jerry the Bulldog last September.

ATU officials said that they are preparing to select a candidate to become Jerry Charles Young III.