GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.

Jessieville High School head football coach TJ Burk still can’t believe the boys, whose names were not mentioned out of respect for the family, were in a car crash.

“I got the first phone call at 11:55 on Saturday night.” Burk goes on to say, “anytime you get news like that it’s devastating.”

Burk says the boys were leaders on and off the field.

“Two of them are offensive lineman. There’s one that is a junior high kid who plays running back for us and the other one is a tight end,” said Burk.

Jessieville High School history teacher Margie Rowland says she had 3 of the high school students in her class and when she heard the news she broke down.

“I cried like a baby because it was like my own sons being there because they’re like my kids,” said Rowland.

Although Burk is devastated, he says the school is not losing spirit. Even having almost every K-12 student wearing blue.

“That’s our school colors and we believe that there’s something special about Jessieville and we’re Jessieville strong,” said Burk.

Broc Mayr is a junior at the high school and also a football player, he says that all four of the boys involved in the crash were his best friends. Which made it so much harder for Mayr when he saw the aftermath of the crash firsthand.

“So, I pulled up on the wreck actually and I didn’t know until about 15 minutes later that it was actually them,” Mayr.

Mayr says the football team did make homemade get-well signs and honored their fellow teammates by having as many people as possible in the school sign a poster for the boys.

“I just hope…it gets better,” said Mayr.

As for Rowland she says that she has seen the effect of the accident take a toll on students in her classroom. She adds that she reminded them that the crash could have been worse.

“Instead of four boys who are in the hospital, well three who are in the hospital and one at home recovering. We could have had four somewhere else,” said Rowland.

The school says one of the boys is still in critical condition compared to the rest.

“Right now, we’re just worried about their health and safety and getting those guys back out to us,” said Burk.

The school says they will continue to hope for the best.

We have reached out to state police for further details on the car crash.