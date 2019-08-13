Breaking News
Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

John Daly tees off with President Trump

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

@pga_johndaly Instagram

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Arkansas native pro golfer John Daly has played a round of golf with President Trump.

The pair teed off on Monday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Daly posted the following details on his Instagram:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss