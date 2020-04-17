Jonesboro continues to clean up after tornado ripped through the city

JONESBORO, Ark. — In Jonesboro, they’re finally beginning to recover, after a tornado ripped through the heart of the city.

Just three weeks ago, this street was covered in trees, insulation and destroyed cars.

Now, it’s getting back to normal.

The city comes out daily with big trucks and machinery, even going into people’s back yards to help with clean up.

Nancy Trice says the city works effortlessly to help her neighborhood pick up the pieces.

“Every day they’re out here picking, keeping it clean. it’s just amazing what they’ve been doing, and the hours they’re working. they’re working 10, 12 hours a day.” said Nancy Trice.

Nancy Trice believes if they’re working in other areas, like they are in her neighborhood, it won’t be long before things are back to normal.