Jonesboro man arrested for allegedly producing child pornography

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Jonesboro man has been charged with producing child pornography.

A federal grand jury has charged Justin Palmer, 41, with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Palmer was charged on October 8, 2020, and was arrested the following day. He was arraigned today before United States Magistrate Judge Beth Deere.

Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office, announced the charges today.

The indictment alleges that Palmer attempted to get one minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct. The indictment also alleges that Palmer succeeded in getting two other minors to send him photos or videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“At this point in time, federal investigators have not identified any alleged victims in the northeast Arkansas area,” stated Connor Hagan, FBI Public Affairs Officer. “If our investigation later uncovers victims in Arkansas, FBI Victim Specialists stand ready to assist the victims and their families.” More information regarding FBI Violent Crimes Against Children investigations can be found here: www.fbi.gov/cac.

The penalty for producing and for attempting to produce child pornography is not less than 15 years’ imprisonment up to life imprisonment. All three charges carry a fine of up to $250,000 and not less than five years of supervised release.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children, and Arkansas State Police Company F. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Allison W. Bragg.

An indictment only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.