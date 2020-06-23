Jonesboro police officer killed in Sunday night car accident

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro police department announced the passing of one of their own after a car accident Sunday evening.

Here is the full statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own.

On Sunday evening, Patrolman Zachary Barton and his wife were involved in a head-on collision in Lawrence County. Patrolman Barton died on the scene and his wife was airlifted in critical condition.

Please keep his family in your prayers.

Patrolman Zachary Barton was hired by the Jonesboro Police Department on March 30, 2020. End of Watch: 6-21-2020.”