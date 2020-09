JONESBORO, Ark. — Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to shots being fired outside of the Brickhouse Grill located on Main Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim had been struck by a bullet in his right hip. He was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect at this time. Anyone with information should call the PD at 870-935-5657.