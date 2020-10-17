Jory Worthen being held without bond after hearing

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Jory Worthen, the man accused of double homicide in Camden last year is now being held without bond.

The Ouachita County judge made that ruling in Worthen’s first court appearance in Arkansas, Friday, October 16.

This comes a day after he was brought back to Camden after being on the run for 16 months.

Police are accusing him of the murders of his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon Ponder.

He is being charged with two counts of Capital Murder. He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty.