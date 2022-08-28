LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Megan Thee Stallion`s Pete & Thomas Foundation and Southern Black Girls and Women`s Consortium brought the “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour,” to Elaine and Little Rock this weekend.

The tour is traveling through the South sharing messages of empowerment for young black women and girls.

Grammy award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion founded The Pete and Thomas Foundation in February 2022 to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.

The foundation has teamed up with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for the bus tour, which today stopped at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church on Baseline Road.

The non-profit organization’s areas of focus are in the fields of education, housing, and health and wellness.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jocelyn Elders was among those who addressed the attendees and today’s festival.

She was there along wither her husband, retired long-time basketball coach Oliver Elders.

Today’s tour stop included a Dream Village event featuring interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M. and dream-building.

There was also music, a food truck, game stations, swag bags, giveaways at the free event.

The month-long caravan kicked off in Atlanta last weekend.

The Southern Black Girls and Women`s Consortium consists of four anchor institutions including the Appalachian Community Fund, the Black Belt Community Fund, the Fund for Southern Communities and TruthSpeaks Innovation Foundation.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For details on how to support the Southern Black Girls movement, through partnership and/or sponsorship, contact info@southernblackgirls.org, or call 678-310-8631.