Judge convicts man at murder-for-hire trial in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – An Arkansas circuit court judge has found the defendant guilty in a murder-for-hire trial held Thursday. Soon after, a sentence of eight years was handed down, with credit for time served.

Ricky Alexander, 60, had been accused of hiring a man to kill a woman and offering to pay $10,000 for it back in 2017.

Recordings from a hidden camera were played in court that the state claims shows Alexander discussing payment, guns and an alibi with a confidential informant who agreed to wear the hidden camera for the Hot Springs Police Department.

This was a bench trial (no jury). Both sides rested their case early in the afternoon and Judge John Homer Wright left to deliberate a verdict at 2:35 p.m. About an hour later, Judge Wright announced his decision.

In total, five witnesses testified — including the defendant.

The defense described the confidential informant as a convicted felon who baited Alexander as an incentive to get the confidential informant’s own pending charges dismissed or ignored.

Alexander has been in jail since his initial arrest in 2017 (28 months and 19 days).