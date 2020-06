POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman accused of murdering a former Arkansas state senator will be able to meet with her attorneys in person but she won’t be allowed to visit a doctor.

Those were just some of the motions a judge approved and denied during a pre-trial hearing Friday at the Randolph County Courthouse in the Rebecca “Becky” O’Donnell murder trial.

O’Donnell is accused of killing former State Senator Linda Collins of Pocahontas last June.

