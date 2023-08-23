JUDSONIA, Ark. – Police released the video showing Judsonia’s assistant police chief shooting a homeowner’s two dogs while conducting a traffic stop at the beginning of their driveway on Aug. 16.

Dalaina Cross watched the dash cam video showing the dogs Thunder and Lightning getting shot and killed by Judsonia Assistant Police Chief Joe Gossett.

The 14-minute video has no audio and starts with about 2 minutes and 30 seconds of Gossett driving to the traffic stop to assist Officer Parish on Highway 367 North.

For the next four minutes, it shows Gossett walking to the Officer Parishes patrol unit and standing by his driver’s side door.

At nearly seven minutes, the two dogs can be seen running towards Gossett.

Since there is no audio, It can’t be determined when the first shot was fired. Also, the patrol unit is blocking the dogs until Lightning is seen collapsing.

Gossett said he shot Lightning at this moment. Thunder can be seen running back toward the home.

“I had no idea if I had even hit him,” Gossett said referring to Thunder.

After seeing Lighting collapse, you can see Gossett walk towards him and shoot him, but the fired shot is covered by the patrol car.

“I didn’t want the dog to suffer,” Gossett explained.

Watching the dash cam footing was tough for Cross, but she says there is more footage that needs to be released showing Officer Gossett shooting toward her house to kill her dog, Thunder.

“I did not shoot towards those residents,” Gossett stated.

Gossett said he fired four shots total. After shooting Lightning, he said he put his gun back in his holster, walked back to the car, and started to walk in the direction of Cross’ house.

Cross said this is when Gossett shot towards Thunder as he ran back home.

“I saw it. My sister saw it. My husband saw it. My 2 boys saw it,” Cross said.

“In nowhere in that video did it show the officer extending up and shooting in any direction of anybody’s home,” Police Chief Robert Parsons said.

Judsonia police said this was the only dash cam footage released because Officer Parish’s patrol unit didn’t have a camera.

Also, the department was in the process of getting new body cameras which the department received the day after the shooting.

Cross shakes her head after being notified of this information.

Chief Robert Parsons says the shooting was justified because Officer Gossett felt attacked by the dogs.

Cross said she can’t believe this because her dogs aren’t vicious at all

During his investigation, Chief Parson interviewed the Cross’ former mail carriers and nearby neighbor. He said they both said that Thunder and Lightning are vicious dogs.

“I figured at some point they were going to bite somebody,” neighbor Carl Davis said.

Parsons said the city ordinance states that it is unlawful for any owner to keep a vicious dog unless it is muzzled, confined or tied where it cannot bite.

“If these persons had followed the city ordinance, this incident wouldn’t have occurred,” Parsons said.

While watching the interviews and dash cam footage, Cross said she isn’t done fighting.

“I cannot believe that they have chosen to not make this right,” she said.