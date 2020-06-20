Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom, observation of history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In honor of today’s holiday Juneteenth, some folks are taking time to learn more about their history.

Juneteenth marks a date of major significance in American history, and represents the ways in which freedom for black peoples has been delayed. Today we stopped by the Mosaic Templar to take a look at the history behind the holiday.

“So Juneteenth really celebrates the last enslaved people in texas, in Galveston, Texas.” said Christina Shutt, Mosaic Templar’s executive director.

Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

“They thought about the hope of their freedom and every year is an opportunity for african americans in particular who continue to march toward equity, to think about hope… hope of a brighter tomorrow, hope of a better day.” said Christina Shutt, Mosaic Templar’s executive director.

Newly free black people celebrated the first Juneteenth in 1866 to commemorate liberation.

“We have a long history of celebrating Juneteenth, of thinking about the past but thinking about the future and what might come out of the future for Arkansans today, not just African-American Arkansans but all Arkansans in the state.” said Christina Shutt, Mosaic Templar’s executive director.

“In light of the ongoing protests both in the United States, but really around the world as well, I think Juneteenth again serves as a reminder of the history of black activists in this country, in Arkansas,“ said Christina Shutt, Mosaic Templar’s executive director.

In light of more police brutality and racism, folks are taking time to educate themselves more on the present and past.

“Many people are aware of the Little Rock nine but they are not aware of the years of activism that came before and continue to come after them.” said Christina Shutt, Mosaic Templar’s executive director.