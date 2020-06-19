Juneteenth freedom ride to celebrate moving forward in unity

CENTRAL ARKANSAS — People around the nation are celebrating Juneteenth today.

Here in Central Arkansas, several people came together for a Juneteenth freedom ride .

The riders rode alongside the North Little Rock police, joggers and even walkers.

Juneteenth commemorized the day slavery was abolished.

Event organizer says the mission that the riders want to get out it is forward in unity together.

“Were’ out here showing our community that everybody is ready to unify, with everything that is going on in our community,” said Patrick Dorce, organizer.

The original plan was to ride on the Arkansas River Trail, but the North Little Rock police department gave them permission to move into the street.

They also plan to throw a bigger event next year, and hope to gain more riders.