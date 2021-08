LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Junior League of Little Rock held a vaccination event in downtown Little Rock on Saturday.

The event, located at their headquarters at 4th Street and Scott, was organized in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health and Express Rx.

Organizers reported a steady number of people from the area turning up for the clinic.

A follow-up Junior League vaccination event will happen on August 28.

The Junior League of Little Rock will be celebrating its centennial next year.