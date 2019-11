HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Hot Springs Police say one person is injured and a juvenile has been arrested after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:30 on the 200 block of Autumn Street.

Officers say the juvenile suspect was found inside a vehicle on West Maurice Street.

Police say the juvenile is facing terroristic act, aggravated assault and first-degree battery charges.

Officials say the victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.