MALVERN, Ark. – One person is dead after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Malvern on Saturday evening.

Police said the crash just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dyer Street and Ridge Road.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle drifted off the road, then overcorrected, collided with an embankment and flipped.

The identity of the person is not being released due to their age. Police have not said the age of the victim.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.