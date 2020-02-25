Kansas man wanted for rape captured by US Marshals in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A suspect in a Kansas rape has been captured in Northwest Arkansas by U.S. Marshals.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, German Diaz, 19, was wanted by Lyon County, Kansas authorities. Officials say the alleged victim in the case is under the age of 14.

U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville were contacted about Diaz possibly staying in the Springdale area late last week. The Springdale Police Department assisted the Task Force in conducting a fugitive investigation.

Diaz was found at a Springdale home Monday night and arrested without incident.

He is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center where he will await extradition proceedings.